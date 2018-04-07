Lakeland PBS
Stop By The Lakeland PBS Booth At The Home, Sport & Travel Show

Nathan Green
Apr. 6 2018
It wouldn’t be spring in Bemidji without the Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show at the Sanford Center, and Lakeland PBS will be there, too!

If you’re stopping by the show, be sure to stop by our Lakeland PBS booth located at the west end of the ballroom. While there, be sure to register to win tickets to upcoming Celtic Thunder and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concerts. We also have fun handouts and treats for the kids, and Curious George will also be available for photos on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Our Lakeland News staff is also looking forward to meeting you! On Saturday, Dennis Weimann will be there from 9 AM until 12 noon, and Shirelle Moore will be in to say hello from noon until 4 PM. Collin Talbert will also be at the booth on Sunday from 11 AM until 3 PM.

