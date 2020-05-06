Stoffel Named Head Coach of Bemidji Football Program
Bryan Stoffel has accepted the head football position at Bemidji High School. In an email from Athletics Director Troy Hendricks in was announced that Stoffel will be taking over after Hendricks himself stepped down from the position last fall.
”We are very excited and blessed to have Bryan on our Lumberjack Team, he has been instrumental to the success the jacks have had and the proud tradition instilled at BHS and will be a key factor in creating a culture of success and belonging moving forward,” said Hendricks.
Stoffel has been the offensive coordinator for the Lumberjack football program before now accepting the head coach position.
