Lakeland PBS

Stoffel Named Head Coach of Bemidji Football Program

Chaz MootzMay. 6 2020

Bryan Stoffel has accepted the head football position at Bemidji High School. In an email from Athletics Director Troy Hendricks in was announced that Stoffel will be taking over after Hendricks himself stepped down from the position last fall.

”We are very excited and blessed to have Bryan on our Lumberjack Team, he has been instrumental to the success the jacks have had and the proud tradition instilled at BHS and will be a key factor in creating a culture of success and belonging moving forward,” said Hendricks.

Stoffel has been the offensive coordinator for the Lumberjack football program before now accepting the head coach position.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Coaches and Student-Athletes Play “Jacks” Bingo

Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years as Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

#BeTheLightMN Trend Honors The Class Of 2020

James Hendricks Recaps Memorable Football Career

Latest Stories

Death Toll rises to 485 From COVID-19

Posted on May. 6 2020

Bemidji All School Reunion Postponed Until Next Year

Posted on May. 6 2020

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Named BSU’s 38th Distinguished Minnesotan

Posted on May. 6 2020

Beltrami County COVID-19 Response Team Needs Health Care Volunteer's

Posted on May. 6 2020

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.