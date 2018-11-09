State Senator Paul Gazelka Re-Elected As Majority Leader
Minnesota Senate Republicans have unanimously re-elected Senator Paul Gazelka as Majority Leader.
Gazelka, who is from Nisswa and represents District 9, served as Majority Leader during the 2017-2018 legislative sessions and Assistant Leader from 2014-2016. In a press release, Gazelka said the House and Senate accomplished historic things over the past two years, citing the lowering of taxes and health insurance premiums as well as investments in roads and bridges, among other things.
Gazelka says he looks forward to working together with the next Governor and House majority in 2019.
