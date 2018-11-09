Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

State Senator Paul Gazelka Re-Elected As Majority Leader

Nathan Green
Nov. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota Senate Republicans have unanimously re-elected Senator Paul Gazelka as Majority Leader.

Gazelka, who is from Nisswa and represents District 9, served as Majority Leader during the 2017-2018 legislative sessions and Assistant Leader from 2014-2016. In a press release, Gazelka said the House and Senate accomplished historic things over the past two years, citing the lowering of taxes and health insurance premiums as well as investments in roads and bridges, among other things.

Gazelka says he looks forward to working together with the next Governor and House majority in 2019.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bill Using Excess Stadium Funds For Veterans Homes Still Awaits Approval

Former State Senator Harold “Skip” Finn Dies

Dayton Says He Won’t Sign Tax Conformity Bill Without School Funding

MN Senate Votes To Loosen Child Care Provider Restrictions

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Women’s Soccer Making History Hosting NCAAs

It’s time for November Madness as the Bemidji State women’s soccer team gears up to host the NCAA Regional Tournament as the two seed
Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Women's Soccer Making History Hosting NCAAs

Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Bemidji Football Taking Momentum Into State

Posted on Nov. 9 2018

Crow Wing County Purchases Historic Pequot Lakes Fire Tower

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Brings "Seussical The Musical" To Pequot Lakes

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Foreign Policy Expert Tom Hanson Gives Talk At Central Lakes College

Posted on Nov. 8 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.