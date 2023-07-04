State Rep. Matt Grossell Enters Guilty Plea to DWI Charge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Republican Rep. Matthew Grossell of House District 2A has entered a guilty plea in relation to a drunk driving case.

According to court documents, Grossell entered a guilty plea in Clearwater County on one count of 4th Degree DWI – Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol. Grossell is also charged with one count of DWI with Alcohol Consumption of .08 Within 2 Hours and one count of 4th Degree DWI.

Law enforcement cited Grossell earlier this year on February 11 for drinking and driving. The Minnesota State Patrol report stated Grossell was stopped around 1 a.m. east of Gonvick for driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the February incident, Grossell reportedly showed signs of alcohol impairment. Tests showed Grossell had a B.A.C. of .15%. Grossell was placed under arrest but was not booked due to the county jail being closed.

The maximum possible sentence for the misdemeanor is 90 days in prison and a fine up to $1,000. A pre-trial for Grossell is set for July 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today