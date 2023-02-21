Lakeland PBS

State Rep. Grossell Cited in Clearwater County for DWI

Lakeland News — Feb. 20 2023

Rep. Matt Grossell (R)

A local state Representative was cited last week in Clearwater County on drinking and driving charges.

Rep. Matt Grossell of House District 2A blew almost twice the legal blood alcohol concentration limit during a traffic stop, leading to three misdemeanor charges.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report says that on Feb. 11 at 1 a.m., an officer saw a pickup truck driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone east of Gonvick. The officer pulled over the truck and identified the driver as Rep. Grossell, who exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. Tests showed Grossell had a BAC of .15%.

Grossell was placed under arrest but was not booked due to the county jail being closed. The officer did issue Grossell a citation for driving while impaired in the fourth degree, and he was also charged with two other misdemeanors in relation to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Lakeland News has reached out to Grossell’s legal representation for comment but has not heard back.

The Republican lawmaker had a previous alcohol-related encounter with the law in 2019 but was not convicted of the charges.

Grossell’s arraignment hearing is currently set for March 15 at 9 a.m. The investigation remains open.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

