State Legislators Learn from Sovereignty Day at the Minnesota Capitol

Nathan DatresMar. 14 2023

Most business at the state Capitol was put on hold yesterday as the House and Senate both took part in Sovereignty Day.

It’s a day that is set aside to celebrate Minnesota’s Sovereign Native American Tribes, and it began with a traditional drum circle and presentation. Legislators see it as a day to educate themselves on our states tribes and their sovereign rights.

For Indian leaders, it’s a chance to directly address state lawmakers. Tribal leaders from around the state spoke on the House floor and in breakout sessions. A few of these leaders included Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr., Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson Sr., and Mille Lacs Band Executive Director Melanie Benjamin.

This is the first time the Minnesota House and the Senate participated in Sovereignty Day.

