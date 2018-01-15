DONATE

State Fairgrounds To Get $11.1 Million In Improvements In 2018

Josh Peterson
Jan. 15 2018
The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will get $11.1 million in improvements prior to the 2018 Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s board of managers on Sunday approved $7.2 million in capital work and $3.8 million in maintenance projects for the coming year. 

Included is the construction of a new restroom and a new pet exhibition and demonstration area on the north end of the grounds, significant improvements to the livestock complex including upgraded ventilation to the Sheep & Poultry Barn, scores of miscellaneous upkeep projects across the fairgrounds and more than $3 million in improvements to the State Fair’s utilities and transportation infrastructure. All projects are funded through State Fair operating revenue and grants from the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. The fair is financially self-supporting and receives no government aid of any kind.

Additionally for 2018, the oldest attraction at the Minnesota State Fair, Ye Old Mill, has been sold to the fair, which will now operate the ride. “For 102 years and five generations, our family has owned and operated Ye Old Mill,” John H. Keenan, Sr. said. “It has been an incredible experience sharing this tradition at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We are so pleased the State Fair will continue this tradition for future generations.”

“Ye Old Mill is a living connection to the State Fair’s storied past,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “We’re grateful to the Keenan family for creating and maintaining this gem, and we will carry on their century-long tradition of making memories for millions of Minnesotans.”

The State Fair board met as part of the annual joint conventions of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society (governing body of the State Fair), Minnesota Federation of County Fairs and Midwest Showmen’s Association Jan. 11-14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.
The fair’s board of managers also approved admission prices for the 2018 fair, Aug. 23 through Labor Day, Sept. 3, which will remain the same as last year. Admission for adults 13-64 will be $14; kids 5-12 and seniors 65+ will be admitted for $12; children under 5 are admitted free. Pre-fair discount admission tickets for all ages are $11.

