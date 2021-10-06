Lakeland PBS

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Part of Mississippi River in Beltrami Co.

Lakeland News — Oct. 5 2021

The aquatic invasive species starry stonewort has been confirmed in a section of the Mississippi River in Beltrami County.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that the invasive algae was found between Wolf Lake and Lake Andrusia, in a stretch of the Mississippi River completely within Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe boundaries. It was the staff of their Department of Resource Management that reported the potential problem.

The DNR Invasive Species Program is working with the Leech Lake Band to determine the extend of the issue.

