Spruce Tree Inside Nisswa Roundabout Cut Down and Stolen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early morning on Tuesday, Dec. 29, police say a person cut down a spruce tree inside the Nisswa roundabout.

Authorities do not know who is responsible, but do say at least two people participated in this incident. They say the person/persons chopped the tree down, dragged it away via snowmobile, then loaded it onto a truck or trailer about a half mile away.

Police do not know what the truck or snowmobile look like. They encourage anyone with any information regarding this incident reach out to the Nisswa Police Department at 218-963-4301.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today