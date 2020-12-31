Spruce Tree Inside Nisswa Roundabout Cut Down and Stolen
Early morning on Tuesday, Dec. 29, police say a person cut down a spruce tree inside the Nisswa roundabout.
Authorities do not know who is responsible, but do say at least two people participated in this incident. They say the person/persons chopped the tree down, dragged it away via snowmobile, then loaded it onto a truck or trailer about a half mile away.
Police do not know what the truck or snowmobile look like. They encourage anyone with any information regarding this incident reach out to the Nisswa Police Department at 218-963-4301.
