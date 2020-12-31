Lakeland PBS

Spruce Tree Inside Nisswa Roundabout Cut Down and Stolen

Chris BurnsDec. 30 2020

Early morning on Tuesday, Dec. 29, police say a person cut down a spruce tree inside the Nisswa roundabout.

Authorities do not know who is responsible, but do say at least two people participated in this incident. They say the person/persons chopped the tree down, dragged it away via snowmobile, then loaded it onto a truck or trailer about a half mile away.

Police do not know what the truck or snowmobile look like. They encourage anyone with any information regarding this incident reach out to the Nisswa Police Department at 218-963-4301.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Burglary Reported at Business in Morrison County

MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

Burglary Reported in Wadena County

14-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Attack By Family Dog in Otter Tail County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.