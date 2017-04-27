DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Spring Gets One Last Blast Of Winter

Josh Peterson
Apr. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

We may only be four days away from the first of May, but Old Man Winter isn’t going away quietly. Early Wednesday morning the temperatures dropped and the rain that was falling quickly turned to ice and then snow, creating a blanket of white across the landscape. At Nature’s Edge Gardening Center where they were about to kick off their spring open house, the wintery weather has put the spring planting season on hold.

The greenhouses at Nature’s Edge are filled with the sights and smells of spring, with an array of bright colored flowers cascading across the tables ready to be transplanted into waiting flower beds. However, it is a drastic contrast outside where shrubs and trees are already bloom.

The snow on the trees may make it look more like a Christmas card, but there is a hidden benefit to this late spring snow.

With the temperatures dipping down into the low twenties, having the snow can provide much needed insulation for those sprouts and buds.

Even the City of Bemidji was caught off guard by the sudden blast of winter. City engineers started summer road construction projects weeks ahead of schedule because of the warm spring. Now the projects are temporarily paused and the equipment sits idle.

Despite the cold and snow, even the city says that there is a silver lining to this late winter blast. They say that the cold temps will freeze up the moisture from the heavy rains and will help dry the work sites out faster.

City engineers say that the road work shouldn’t be delayed more than a day. As for Nature’s Edge Garden Center, they still plan to hold their spring open house this weekend.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Ice and Snow Cause School Closures

Local Conference Focuses On Workplace Safety

Three People Sentenced For Heroin Distribution Conspiracy

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Nancy Meyer said

LOVED IT! Mal Meyer reporting is always spot on!whether warm softer stories or... Read More

Lydia said

Thank you for your wonderful work on the March for Babies piece, Haydee Clotter!... Read More

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

0

BSU Softball’s Yost Finds Her Way Into BSU Record Books

Posted on Apr. 27 2017

Recently Added

BSU Softball's Yost Finds Her Way Into BSU Record Books

Posted on Apr. 27 2017

Bemidji Fire Station Gets A New Look With LED Lighting

Posted on Apr. 27 2017

Congressman Rick Nolan's Staff Visits With Constituents

Posted on Apr. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.