Bjerknes Sentenced On State Charges

Speed Limit Increased On Several Minnesota Highways

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 8 2018
The speed limits on several highways in Northwest Minnesota will increase from 55 miles per hour to 60 according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new speed limits will take effect when the new signs are posted.

Highways that will receive new speed limits signs include:

Northern Minnesota

  • Highway 34- Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids
  • Highway 64- Highway 200 to Highway 87
  • Highway 172- Baudette to Wheeler’s Point
  • Highway 310- Roseau to Canadian Border

Western Minnesota

  • Highway 9- Highway 10 to Sunburg
  • Highway 28- Browns Valley to Sauk Centre
  • Highway 34- Barnesville to Dunvilla

Speed limits under 55 mph along those sections will remain unchanged. The speed increases are based on a traffic and engineering of each location that looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway and an analysis of current driving speeds.

In 2014, the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be reasonably and safely increased. The statewide study will end in 2019.

