South Dakota High School Cancels Homecoming
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota high school will forfeit its homecoming football game and cancel its dance and parade after the words “Go back to the Rez” were painted on a car.
Sturgis Brown High School is investigating after photos posted on social media showed students destroying the car. Sturgis Brown was scheduled to play Pine Ridge School, from the nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Friday night.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the Meade School Board voted 8-0 on Thursday to cancel all remaining homecoming activities.
Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said the students who painted the car also painted the school and community as racist.
A photo also shows people hitting a car with sledgehammers. The ritual used to be homecoming tradition but is no longer sponsored by the school.
