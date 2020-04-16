Some Students Facing Online Connection Issues For Distance Learning
Some families in our viewing area have students who are struggling to stay connected with their classmates and teachers through online distance learning. Students who live in rural areas often don’t have a reliable internet connection, which limits access to school work.
Kathy Moore is a parent to three students and she says it takes hours to download school work. Some teachers are working to minimize online work as it can be a strain on the entire family. The Pillager School District sent out surveys with the majority of students having success with online distant learning, but this survey did not include other districts.
