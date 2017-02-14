DONATE

Small Plane Forced To Land In Crow Wing County

Mal Meyer
Feb. 14 2017
A small plane was forced to land north of Fort Ripley when the pilot noticed the engine was malfunctioning.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a possible plane crash at 3:16 PM on Saturday.

The unnamed pilot was forced to make the landing on a frozen swamp near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road and Koering Road at the northern part of the township.

The pilot told responding law enforcement that they noticed the engine was sputtering and had to make the landing.

Law enforcement passing the site the next day say the craft on a trailer leaving the area.

No other passengers were reported.

