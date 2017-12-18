DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Small Business Scam Hits Morrison County

Josh Peterson
Dec. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

Businesses in Morrison County are on the lookout for a new phone scam.

According to Sheriff Shawn Larsen, the most recent cases are targeting small businesses in the county.

According to recent complaints, a male party with a foreign accent will call businesses from the phone number 410-384-8272. He will ask for prices to purchase large amounts of product and ask if they take credit card payments over the phone. If so, the businesses ship out the product after the payment goes through later to find out that the credit card number was stolen. The business is then out the money and the product.

Sheriff Larsen reminds local businesses to use caution and if you do business over the phone, make sure the transaction is legitimate. In these particular cases, the business owner looked into the request and discovered that the phone number listed was used in multiple reported scams.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Alcohol Believed To Be Involved In Single-Vehicle Crash

Staples Teen Killed in Horse And Buggy Crash

Local Business Aim To Bring In The Crowds On Black Friday

Investigators Discover Rifle in Terry Brisk Homicide Case

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Long-Time Bemidji Santa To Hang Up His Red Coat And Hat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Sweeps Alaska Anchorage

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Two People Dead After ATVs Go Through Ice On Two Different Lakes

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.