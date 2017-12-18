Small Business Scam Hits Morrison County

Businesses in Morrison County are on the lookout for a new phone scam.

According to Sheriff Shawn Larsen, the most recent cases are targeting small businesses in the county.

According to recent complaints, a male party with a foreign accent will call businesses from the phone number 410-384-8272. He will ask for prices to purchase large amounts of product and ask if they take credit card payments over the phone. If so, the businesses ship out the product after the payment goes through later to find out that the credit card number was stolen. The business is then out the money and the product.

Sheriff Larsen reminds local businesses to use caution and if you do business over the phone, make sure the transaction is legitimate. In these particular cases, the business owner looked into the request and discovered that the phone number listed was used in multiple reported scams.