Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on both lanes of westbound Highway 10 through Motley on Oct. 9 as crews mill and pave two new inches of the bituminous road surface.

The work will occur from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, October. 9 on westbound Highway 10 between 385th Street and the BNSF railway crossing, pending good weather conditions.

Expect alternating single-lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers, and heavy moving equipment. Once complete, the project will preserve the road and provide for a smoother ride. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.