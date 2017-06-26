Shooting In Wadena County Lands Man In Jail

A 37-year-old Sebeka man was arrested and booked at the Wadena County Jail after he allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend at a home in Sebeka early Monday morning.

William Saarala was allegedly intoxicated when he fired a round at his ex-girlfriend shortly after midnight on Monday morning. He also fired a couple more rounds into the floor before the female victim was able to leave the home.

Once she left the home, the female subject went to a neighbor’s house where she called for help.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene with the female subject, Saarala surrendered immediately was taken to the Wadena County Jail, where he currently sits pending a formal complaint from the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

The Sebeka Police Department was assisted by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Menahga Police Department, Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Wadena/Hubbard SWAT Team.