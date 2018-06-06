Shelter Looks To Local Governments For Funding

Last winter, The Wolfe, an emergency shelter to help those who were in need of a warm place to stay for the night, helped 424 people who stayed at the shelter. Compared to the previous year, over 2100 hundred beds were filled last season, showing a growing need for the Bemidji community.

The Wolfe is a unique emergency shelter that operates during the cold winter months and runs solely on grants, donations and support from local governments. If some of its support and donations doesn’t start to pick up, some of its guests next winter could come to the Wolfe to find a locked door.

During Monday’s Bemidji City Council meeting, an update was given to the council, along with a plea for help in funding the service they are providing. Council members questioned the growing need.

With the opening of two shelters over the past couple of years, Bemidji has seen an increase in people who are using the facilities, but the question is, are these shelters drawing new people to the area?

With a great financial need, Reed Olson, Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Chairman, requested $5,000 from the city council, which would match the original contribution made by the city three years ago.

The Wolfe will be approaching the county government, along with regional tribal governments and local businesses, for funding.