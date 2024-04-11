Apr 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Sexual Assault Charges Dropped Against Bemidji HS Graduate Teaching in Duluth

Charges have been dropped against a Bemidji native now teaching in Duluth who was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

48-year-old John Horgeshimer is a 1993 graduate of Bemidji High School. He was a teacher at Duluth Edison when a preteen student accused him of cornering her in a stairwell and molesting her on March 5.

Horgeshimer resigned from his position at the school as a music teacher after the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office charged him with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct on March 14.

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office declined to comment on why the charges were dismissed as the investigation is still open.

