Lakeland PBS

Sexual Abuse Victim of Ex-Bagley Resource Officer Sues School, Clearwater Co. Sheriff’s Office

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2023

A former Bagley student and sexual assault victim of ex-Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan has filed a lawsuit against the school and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Dolan was working for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office when he sexually abused Lincoln Singh at the school when Singh was a 13-year-old seventh grader. Dolan pled guilty to sexually abusing Singh and two other Bagley students in his office between 2016 and 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

On Tuesday, the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates announced it has filed a lawsuit against the Bagley School District and the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office on Lincoln’s behalf. In a press release, the law firm states that both the school district and the sheriff’s department missed red flags along the way and allowed Dolan to keep his position as student resource officer, where he continued to use his positions to sexually abuse students for years.

In April, Lakeland News aired an exclusive interview with Lincoln Singh and his father Matt. Lincoln shared his story with us in hopes of helping other sexual abuse survivors.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bagley Man Dies After Possible Drowning, Body Found in 18 Feet of Water

Former Mille Lacs Band Police Chief, Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted for Sexual Assault of Child

Man Convicted of Killing North Dakota Student Moved from Death Row to Florida Prison

Northern Dental Access Center to Grow Services with Bagley Expansion

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.