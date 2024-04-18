Setup for This Year’s GigaZone Gaming Championship and Tech Xpo Underway

It’s one of the largest rural gaming events around.

Paul Bunyan Communications is hosting their GigaZone Gaming Championship and Tech Xpo this Saturday at the Sanford Center. This is the seventh time it will be held in the city of Bemidji.

The event will feature over a dozen free gaming tournaments and many vintage arcade and pinball machines, as well as exhibits from tech entrepreneurs. There is no cost to attend, and the public will have the opportunity to meet special guest Danielle Feinberg of Pixar Animation Studios.

The Tech Xpo portion of the event is aimed at exposing a growing regional audience to technology innovation and help them turn their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers in northern Minnesota.

“[It’s] bigger and better than ever. We’re going to have more gaming tournaments than we’ve had before. We’ll have more arcade and pinball machines for people to just walk up and play for free,” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor. “And then we’ve got over 25 exhibitors that are going to be showcasing technology, whether that’s a school like a college, and how they utilize technology and potential career paths for people, as well as businesses who have technology embedded in what they do. And they’re looking for potential employees. So it’s a good chance for students and potential employees to connect with schools and employers.”

The Sanford Center’s doors will open to the public at 10 on Saturday morning, with events lasting throughout the day. A full schedule can be found on the GigaZone Gaming website.