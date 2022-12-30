Sen. Klobuchar, Smith Secure Fundings for Central MN Projects & Camp Ripley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Significant funding for local projects in Brainerd and Little Falls has been secured by Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar through the Fiscal Year 2023 federal budget.

According to a press release, the projects will support construction of a new dining facility at Camp Ripley and increase access to affordable child care.

$3 million will go toward the Camp Ripley construction project to improve utilities, emergency response services and other facility infrastructure needs. The Brainerd YMCA will receive $600,000 to purchase a vacant building and create a child care center for up to 74 infants and toddlers. The Morrison County United Way also earned $14,000 for their “Library and Tools for School” child literacy program.

The funding was secured through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.”

Funding for the projects will be distributed over the next several months.

