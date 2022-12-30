Lakeland PBS

Sen. Klobuchar, Smith Secure Fundings for Central MN Projects & Camp Ripley

Mary BalstadDec. 29 2022

Significant funding for local projects in Brainerd and Little Falls has been secured by Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar through the Fiscal Year 2023 federal budget.

According to a press release, the projects will support construction of a new dining facility at Camp Ripley and increase access to affordable child care.

$3 million will go toward the Camp Ripley construction project to improve utilities, emergency response services and other facility infrastructure needs. The Brainerd YMCA will receive $600,000 to purchase a vacant building and create a child care center for up to 74 infants and toddlers. The Morrison County United Way also earned $14,000 for their “Library and Tools for School” child literacy program.

The funding was secured through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.”

Funding for the projects will be distributed over the next several months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

New Facility at Camp Ripley Offers Fire Departments & First Responders Hazmat Training

Self-Driving Shuttles to Share the Streets of Grand Rapids

Golden Apple: Pillager High School Students Plant Native Shrubs and Plants

Bemidji Regional Airport to Receive Funds for Infrastructure Improvements

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.