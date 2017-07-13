DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Sen. Franken Introduces Legislation To Address Teacher Shortages

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is hoping for a major push to ensure that children receive the best possible education with his new legislation addressing nationwide teacher shortages.

The Supporting Future Educators Act would help prepare and retain outstanding teachers, increase teacher diversity and support communities and schools that are facing shortages in rural and urban areas.

In order to achieve these goals Sen. Franken plans to:

  • Create a Strenthen-Our-Schools grant program to help address shortages in rural school districts. It would support teacher residency programs, provide additional training for current teacher and attract student teachers to placements in high-need districts.
  • Authorize the Education Department to create a national database of qualified teachers who can provide supervision. This would help diversify student teaching programs since they won’t be limited to geographic area.
  • Formally recognize teaching as a part of Career and Technical Education to encourage an earlier start on pathways for becoming a teacher and allow schools access to a broader range of funding to support dual-enrollment programs in education.

Earlier this year Sen. Franken also introduced legislation that would reduce teacher shortages in rural Minnesota and in Indian Country, by improving education for rural and Native American students throughout Minnesota.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Veterans Earn Tax Break

School Week Scheduling

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Crow Wing County Waters

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed there are zebra mussels in Lake Edward, near Brainerd and the Mahnomen Mine Pit No.1
Posted on Jul. 13 2017

Latest Stories

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Crow Wing County Waters

Posted on Jul. 13 2017

Two Are In Custody After Brainerd Drug Bust

Posted on Jul. 13 2017

Grand Rapids Man Will Receive Settlement For Wrongful Arrest

Posted on Jul. 13 2017

Minnesota Super Bowl Announces Volunteer Headquarters

Posted on Jul. 13 2017

Construction Planned For CSAH 23

Posted on Jul. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.