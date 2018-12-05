Second Harvest Looks Bring Food And Gifts To Those In Need

With increased winter expenses, Second Harvest’s annual Itasca Holiday Program wants to ensure that everyone can celebrate the holidays through special food boxes and gifts. The food boxes provide extra food at a time when so many struggling families, low income seniors and people with disabilities really need it.

Second Harvest will provide food to fill over 1,700 food boxes for referred families this month. These special food boxes contain grocery items plus foods for a traditional holiday meal. It also includes a $20 grocery voucher that can be used for a holiday turkey or other food items that the family would like.

New, unwrapped gifts, valued between $15-20, for children ranging in age from one to 12 years, especially ages 9-12 are still needed to fill more than 1,800 gift bags. These gift bags, along with a food box, $20 grocery voucher, and fresh fruit will be distributed to individuals and families registered with the Itasca Holiday Program the week of December 16th-19th.

Funds are still needed to support the program and can be accepted anytime by visiting Second Harvest in person at 2222 Cromell Dr. Grand Rapids, by phone 218-326-4420 x24, online https://givemn.org/ organization/Secondharvest, or by mailing your donation to Second Harvest PO Box 5130 Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Gift donations are being collected at many local businesses and churches. Donations can be dropped at any of the Gingerbread Giving Tree locations, Toys for Tots locations, or brought directly to Zion Lutheran Church December 3rd-14th from 9-4pm. The deadline for all gift donations is Friday, December 14th at 4:00pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids.