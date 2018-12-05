Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Second Harvest Looks Bring Food And Gifts To Those In Need

Anthony Scott
Dec. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

With increased winter expenses, Second Harvest’s annual Itasca Holiday Program wants to ensure that everyone can celebrate the holidays through special food boxes and gifts. The food boxes provide extra food at a time when so many struggling families, low income seniors and people with disabilities really need it.

Second Harvest will provide food to fill over 1,700 food boxes for referred families this month.  These special food boxes contain grocery items plus foods for a traditional holiday meal.  It also includes a $20 grocery voucher that can be used for a holiday turkey or other food items that the family would like.

New, unwrapped gifts, valued between $15-20, for children ranging in age from one to 12 years, especially ages 9-12 are still needed to fill more than 1,800 gift bags.  These gift bags, along with a food box, $20 grocery voucher, and fresh fruit will be distributed to individuals and families registered with the Itasca Holiday Program the week of December 16th-19th.

Funds are still needed to support the program and can be accepted anytime by visiting Second Harvest in person at 2222 Cromell Dr. Grand Rapids, by phone 218-326-4420 x24, online https://givemn.org/organization/Secondharvest, or by mailing your donation to Second Harvest PO Box 5130 Grand Rapids, MN 55744.

Gift donations are being collected at many local businesses and churches. Donations can be dropped at any of the Gingerbread Giving Tree locations, Toys for Tots locations, or brought directly to Zion Lutheran Church December 3rd-14th from 9-4pm. The deadline for all gift donations is Friday, December 14th at 4:00pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids.

 

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Sertoma’s Winter Wonderland Brings Full LED Display

Grand Rapids Area Man Arrested, Allegedly Threatens To Kill Baxter Police Officer

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Lakeland PBS Holding Holiday Open House In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Fire Department Prepares For New Truck

Plans have been in the works for years, and now we are getting our first look at the Bemidji Fire Departments new ladder truck. In a post titled
Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Fire Department Prepares For New Truck

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Open House Set For Highway 197 Corridor Study In Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Receives Largest Donation In Its History

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Holiday Phone Scam Targeting Businesses In Cass County

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Sexual Assault Awareness at Central Lakes College

Posted on Dec. 5 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.