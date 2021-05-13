Lakeland PBS

Second Harvest Food Bank Recognizes Front Line Workers

Betsy Melin — May. 12 2021

Every year, Feeding America chooses a food bank that has gone above and beyond to serve the needs of their community. This year in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic, the award went to front line food bank workers from all 200 food banks in the Feeding America network, one of which was Second Harvest Food Bank in Grand Rapids.

This award was given in honor of truck drivers, warehouse workers, operations teams, and front line client staff. The recipients were honored with a huge banner. At Second Harvest, they were excited to show their gratitude. Along with the banner, the food bank celebrated with an unveiling ceremony and – of course – a celebratory meal.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

