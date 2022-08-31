Search for Man Missing from Cabin North of Hibbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 72-year-old man has gone missing in northern Minnesota, and law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in finding him.

James Frederick Napoli was last seen about 6:30 PM on Sunday, August 28th at his cabin in Side Lake, which is about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Family expected him to leave the next day for his home in Zimmerman, but he never arrived. Deputies have searched his cabin, but neither he nor his truck is there.

Napoli is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, and weighing 195 pounds. He drives a white-colored 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup bearing Minnesota license GEB 389.

If you have information on Napoli’s whereabouts, please call the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center at 218-742-9825.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today