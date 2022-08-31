Lakeland PBS

Search for Man Missing from Cabin North of Hibbing

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2022

James Napoli

A 72-year-old man has gone missing in northern Minnesota, and law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in finding him.

James Frederick Napoli was last seen about 6:30 PM on Sunday, August 28th at his cabin in Side Lake, which is about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Family expected him to leave the next day for his home in Zimmerman, but he never arrived. Deputies have searched his cabin, but neither he nor his truck is there.

Napoli is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, and weighing 195 pounds. He drives a white-colored 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup bearing Minnesota license GEB 389.

If you have information on Napoli’s whereabouts, please call the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center at 218-742-9825.

By — Lakeland News

