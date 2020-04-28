Search Continues For Cass Lake Teenager Still Missing After Three and a Half Years

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

After hundreds of leads and multiple ground searches, the Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help involving the disappearance of a Cass Lake man who has been missing for three and a half years.

According to a report from the Bemidji Police Department, it has been more than three and a half years since anyone has seen Jeremy Jourdain. Jourdain was 17 years old and lived in Cass Lake, but was in Bemidji gathering with friends when he went missing. Jourdain went missing from the area of 5th St. Southeast and Wood Ave. Southeast, in Bemidji on Halloween night back in 2016. Jourdain was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

On Tuesday, April 28th, a group of 35 law enforcement officers from the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources met at the Sanford Center west parking lot to begin the search of this area. The area was searched, but nothing of evidentiary value was located. As the weather continues to improve and people begin to venture outdoors, law enforcement officers are asking the public keep Jeremy in mind and check your land and outbuildings. Cabin owners should check their property for any sign of Jourdain.

Since Jeremy’s disappearance, the Bemidji Police Department has received and followed up on hundreds of leads. Police have interviewed many people, searched numerous vehicles, and searched both public and private properties. Each lead has been investigated with the hope that they would lead to answers in the case.

The Bemidji Police Department has continued to meet with other law enforcement agencies routinely to discuss the Jeremy Jourdain case. During a recent meeting, the group decided to perform a ground search over a section of swamp located about five blocks north of the last place Jeremy was seen in 2016. This swamp was searched in November of 2016 with the use of helicopters, dogs, drones, and a ground search crew. However, the Bemidji Fire Department recently completed a controlled burn of this area which removed a significant amount of the ground cover and provided an opportunity to again search this area.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact Detective Michelle Leffelman of the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-8367. Those who have information can ask to remain anonymous.

