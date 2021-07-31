Lakeland PBS

Schedule Released For 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Lakeland News — Jul. 31 2021

Next week marks a milestone for a popular Bemidji event. The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will celebrate 15 years of the popular boat races with four days full of activities.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, August 4 along the Lake Bemidji shorelines in Paul Bunyan Park with the annual Sanford Health Taco Fest from 11 AM until 8 PM. That day will also be the official start for practice sessions for all of the teams.

The 10th annual Corn Hole Tournament will take place during the evening of Thursday, August 5. Friday, August 6 will include the Parade of Teams at 6 PM, followed by the Sprint Cup at 7 with a free concert in the Dragon’s Den where the Fun Pianos – Dueling Pianos show will be held.

Saturday, August 7 is Race Day, with the first race beginning at 9:30 AM.

By — Lakeland News

