Sazama Family Chiropractic and Wellness Opening New Location in Pequot Lakes

As businesses continue to return back to normal, the owners at Sazama Family Chiropractic and Wellness in Baxter announced this week that they will be opening up another location in Pequot Lakes.

The practice is just one of the businesses in the Brainerd Lakes area that has had to push back their grand opening day to a later date due to COVID-19 concerns. Some of the services provided in their Baxter location include therapeutic message, yoga classes, and acupuncture.

The family-owned business focuses natural ways to relieve pain and provides individual treatment to patients.

