Sanford Health Workers Help Inspire New Song from “Lady A”

Betsy Melin — Mar. 24 2021

The stories of Sanford Health front-line workers became the inspiration for a new song by a Grammy Award-winning band.

2020 was a year like no other for healthcare workers across the globe. For two Sanford workers, it meant that their jobs as they knew them had to completely change.

When Lisa Noreen and Heather Czywczynski, who both work for Sanford Bemidji, were approached by Sanford to be a part of a new ambassador program that would bring together 20 Sanford employees, they were eager to participate. When they found out the new program included a trip to Nashville, they were shocked.

The biggest surprise for the employees came when they were given a tour of the Grand Ole Opry and were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Lady A.

The song titled “This Too Shall Pass” was not only performed for the group but also inspired by them. The song is yet to be released, but is expected to be by the end of this year.

