Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Nearly four months ago, health and county officials in Beltrami County held a meeting that discussed the impact of COVID-19 in the area if certain rules and restrictions weren’t followed. Now that restrictions have loosened, the county is seeing an increase in cases.

Just over the last couple of weeks, the Bemidji area has confirmed nearly 20 active COVID-19 cases, making for a total of 51 cumulative cases in the area. But although the numbers are increasing, there has only been one patient that needed hospitalization.

Sanford Health is encouraging you to wear a mask when you are out in public and can’t physically distance. Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota President and CEO Susan Jarvis says that wearing a mask does make a difference.

