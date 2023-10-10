Sanford Health Pledges to Share Data with VA to Improve Veteran Health Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that Sanford Health is among 13 community health care systems that have pledged to share data to improve the veteran experience regardless of where veterans receive their health care – inside or outside of Veterans Affairs.

Through this pledge, VA and the 13 community health care systems will work to improve veteran health care by exchanging information about care provided and requested. The goal is to save money for veterans by ensuring that they are taking advantage of Veterans Affairs and community services and connect veterans with VA benefits, including new benefits for toxic exposure-related conditions under the PACT Act.

Veterans Affairs says it will safeguard the privacy and security of veteran information by securely exchanging information about care provided and requested.

