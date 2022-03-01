Sanford Health Closing COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing Site in Bemidji
Due to a steady decline in the number of local requests for COVID-19 testing and improved access to at-home tests, Sanford Health has decided that they will no longer be offering COVID-19 testing at the Bemidji drive-up site located at Minnkota Avenue beginning Monday, March 7.
Patients are still welcome to schedule a COVID-19 test with their healthcare provider or on their My Sanford Chart.
If a patient is needing a COVID-19 test but does not need to be seen from a health care provider, they can find other testing sites available on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response website. The state is also offering free at-home testing – more information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
