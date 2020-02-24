Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Bagley Receives $10,000 Donation

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 24 2020

Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota receives $10,000 donation from the First National Bank of Bagley/Fosston in support of the Bagley Ambulance project.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the expansion of health care in the region. This generous donation will support the local ambulance fleet which will benefit how medical experts can reach patients quickly across Clearwater County.

 

 

