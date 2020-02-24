Sanford Health Bagley Receives $10,000 Donation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota receives $10,000 donation from the First National Bank of Bagley/Fosston in support of the Bagley Ambulance project.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports the expansion of health care in the region. This generous donation will support the local ambulance fleet which will benefit how medical experts can reach patients quickly across Clearwater County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today