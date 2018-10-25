Lakeland PBS
Sanford Center Wins National Award

Josh Peterson
Oct. 25 2018
Bemidji’s Sanford Center is celebrating after being recognized with a national award.

Facilities & Event Management Magazine honored the Sanford Center with the 2018 Prime Site Award, which is given to the top entertainment, sports and special event venues. Award winners were selected based on the physical and structural dynamics of the building, venue staff and level of technology of its sound, lighting and staging.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award. Working with the city of Bemidji, BSU, and the community, we strive daily to bring great programming to Bemidji,” Executive Director Jeff Kossow said. “We will continue to work hard to keep our facility at the forefront.”

Additionally, eight VenuWorks-managed venues – including the Sanford Center – received the 2018 Prime Site Award. The Sanford Center is owned by the City of Bemidji operating under a management agreement with VenuWorks. The VenuWorks 2018 award-winning venues include:

• Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana
• Hartman Arena, Wichita, Kansas
• Sanford Center, Bemidji, Minnesota
• Swiftel Center, Brookings
• Iowa State Center, Ames, Iowa
• United Wireless Arena, Dodge City, Kansas
• Bridge View Center, Ottumwa, Iowa
• Topeka Performing Arts Center, Topeka, Kansas

“It is incredibly gratifying to win these awards,” VenuWorks President Steve Peters said. “This validates the dedication and work our entire team puts into managing exceptional venues for our clients and communities.”

