Sanford Bemidji Walk-In Clinic & Pharmacy Open During Independence Day
The Sanford Bemidji Walk-In Clinic and Sanford 1611 Anne St. Pharmacy will be open on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.
The walk-in clinic will have regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for new prescriptions and refills.
Both are located at 1611 Anne St. NW in Bemidji.
The walk-in clinic is a convenient, cost effective way to have non-emergency medical issues cared for by a physician-led team without an appointment.
If you do have an emergency, call 911 or you may visit the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Department, which is open 24/4.
