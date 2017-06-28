Sanford Bemidji Walk-In Clinic & Pharmacy Open During Independence Day

The Sanford Bemidji Walk-In Clinic and Sanford 1611 Anne St. Pharmacy will be open on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4.

The walk-in clinic will have regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for new prescriptions and refills.

Both are located at 1611 Anne St. NW in Bemidji.

The walk-in clinic is a convenient, cost effective way to have non-emergency medical issues cared for by a physician-led team without an appointment.

If you do have an emergency, call 911 or you may visit the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Department, which is open 24/4.