Sanford Bemidji Pharmacy Expands Hours

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Bemidji Pharmacy located at 1611 Anne Street NW, Bemidji, Minn. 56601 expands its hours starting today. The new hours will be 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., 7 days a week, starting Monday, July 19.

According to a release, “All current services provided by the pharmacy will remain available during all hours of operation. Expanding the pharmacy‘s hours to later into the evening will better meet patient and community members’ needs. The expanded hours will also make it easier for patients who are seen at the Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic, open 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., to fill prescriptions.”

Due to the expiration of the Minnesota Peacetime Emergency Declaration, pharmacies in the state, including the 1611 Anne Street Pharmacy, can no longer provide curbside delivery of prescriptions effective July 16.

Patients are able to get their prescription refills mailed to their home address by calling (218) 333-2450. They can also verify if their prescription is ready for pick up at the pharmacy using My Sanford Chart.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today