Lakeland PBS

Sanford Bemidji Pharmacy Expands Hours

Betsy Melin — Jul. 19 2021

The Sanford Bemidji Pharmacy located at 1611 Anne Street NW, Bemidji, Minn. 56601 expands its hours starting today. The new hours will be 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., 7 days a week, starting Monday, July 19.

According to a release, “All current services provided by the pharmacy will remain available during all hours of operation. Expanding the pharmacy‘s hours to later into the evening will better meet patient and community members’ needs. The expanded hours will also make it easier for patients who are seen at the Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic, open 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., to fill prescriptions.”

Due to the expiration of the Minnesota Peacetime Emergency Declaration, pharmacies in the state, including the 1611 Anne Street Pharmacy, can no longer provide curbside delivery of prescriptions effective July 16.

Patients are able to get their prescription refills mailed to their home address by calling (218) 333-2450. They can also verify if their prescription is ready for pick up at the pharmacy using My Sanford Chart.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

