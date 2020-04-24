Lakeland PBS

Rural Minnesota Faces Unique Challenges in COVID-19 Pandemic

Betsy Melin — Apr. 23 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a unique set of challenges for rural Minnesota. One of the larger issues is the lack of broadband connection and access to the internet. Many rural Americans have limited access to the internet, and following stay-at-home orders, their options are limited further with libraries being closed.

The need for an internet connection has been increased as many services are moving to online models to align with social distancing requirements. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith (DFL) spoke today on the importance of the internet in rural areas, calling it “the fundamental utility of the 21st century.”

The senator also discussed the impact the pandemic has had on farmers. Many have seen decreased demand as restaurants across the country are closed for the time being.

