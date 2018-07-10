Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Ruby’s Pantry Hosts Monthly Pop-Up Event In Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

Ruby’s Pantry hosted their monthly Pop-Up Pantry Tuesday at the Brainerd National Guard Armory. With $20 donation, anyone can come and receive around $120 worth of groceries.

“Ruby’s Pantry is designed to really serve anybody who has a little desire to extend their grocery budget beyond the end of the month, and who doesn’t need that?” said Mark Bjorlo, Lead Pastor at Journey North Church, which hosts the event.

With a $20 donation, people can come through and receive around $120 worth of groceries ranging from frozen meats, to dry goods, dairy, vegetables, and more.

“What we do is we allow people to come in, purchase their share, and then we ask them to have a seat,” explained Ruby’s Pantry Marketing and MC Coordinator Shanna Davis. “We let out about twenty out at a time so they can get in line with their vehicles where volunteers will load them up with their shares, and then we just ask that they don’t block any exits or entrance so we just keep the traffic flowing really nicely.”

Seventy-nine volunteers handed out over 22,000 pounds of food all within an hour and a half.

“We work fast. We start distribution at 11:00 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. and we average about 354 shares a month right now,” Davis added. “Our goal is to stay consistent at 400. Like I said, the more people that participate, the more food that will be sent and more money goes back into our community.”

By attending Ruby’s Pantry, not only are you able to save on groceries, but the money that is donated to buy a share of food is used towards a worthy cause in the Brainerd community.

“A lot of the money goes to help other organizations. This month, we distributed about $1,900 to a variety of places – Bridges of Hope, Minnesota Adult Teen Challenge, and a number of other organizations, as well as some specific needs got met for medical assistance for people and other things like that,” Bjorlo explained.

The organization has been distributing food to the Brainerd Community for ten years and hopes to continue the tradition well into the future.

“There’s a lot of people that are struggling and I think it’s huge for food. It’s huge to put a smile on somebody’s face. One of the things we talk about is that we need to talk to people when they come and make them feel important,” said Bill Dian, Head of Ruby’s Pantry for Journey North Church. “That’s what we try to do.”

Ruby’s Pantry in Brainerd is hosted by the Journey North Church every second Tuesday of the month. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Project To Save Bemidji’s Carnegie Library Gets $500,000 Donation

Grocery Delivery Service Arrives in Brainerd

Salmonella Cases Linked To Chicken Distributed By Ruby’s Pantry

Baudette Breaks Ground On New Hockey Arena

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Baxter Homes Relocated To Make Room For Cypress Drive Expansion

Baxter is undergoing some major construction this summer, and one road that is expanding is Cypress Drive. Baxter had to acquire five homes on
Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Baxter Homes Relocated To Make Room For Cypress Drive Expansion

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Minnesota Health Plans At Risk To Lose $71.1M

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Beltrami County Issues Solid Waste PSAs

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Divers Find Body of Missing Swimmer In Adney Lake

Posted on Jul. 10 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.