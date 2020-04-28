Ruby’s Pantry Distribution in Bemidji Scheduled For Wednesday, April 29th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Sanford Center and VenuWorks are partnering with Ruby’s Pantry and Mt. Zion Church for Ruby’s Pantry Distribution on Wednesday, April 29th.

During the onset of COVID-19, the March distribution of Ruby’s Pantry was canceled. This decision was made because the protection and safety of the attendees, volunteers, and staff.

The need for a program like Ruby’s Pantry, especially during this time of crisis, has not gone unnoticed. Due to this, the organizers of Ruby’s Pantry, The Sanford Center and the City of Bemidji has worked out a plan for a second distribution in the month of April.

Guests can start lining up for the event at 1:00. The parking lot volunteers and Bemidji Police department will help direct and park you in the order in which you arrive at The Sanford Center.

The distribution will start at 3:30 pm and will continue until all of the shares are gone. There are several changes to this Socially Distant Ruby’s Pantry. A list of the changes and necessary rules for everyone’s safety are enclosed.

Distribution will be held outside, in the Sanford Center parking lot, with a drive thru system.

Limit of 1 share per household (2 shares per vehicle) NO EXCEPTIONS. We are hoping to help as many households as possible.

REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLES – Guests are always to remain in their vehicles, NO EXCEPTIONS. If you are ill or have a compromised immune system, we suggest that you do not attend, please send a younger, healthy neighbor, friend or relative in your place. If possible, please do not bring children.

NO BATHROOM AVAILABLE – No exceptions.

There is no registration necessary for this month’s distribution.

To limit our volunteers’ exposure to germs, they will have a mask and gloves on and will greet you at your car window. Please have your $20 cash donation ready and drop it in the bag our volunteer will hold out to you. Please have exact change.

Do NOT bring your own totes or boxes. Everything will be packaged and ready to go for you. Sorry, there will be no choices or requests honored.

BE PREPARED – Be sure your trunk or cargo area is emptied and ready to fill. Be ready to open your trunk or hatch when instructed by our volunteers.

Please be patient. Since this process is new to us, there may be a wait time. We are doing the best we can and if everyone follows the above guidelines, things should flow quickly and smoothly.

We have the right to refuse anyone who does not follow the above guidelines.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today