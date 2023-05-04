Lakeland PBS

RP Broadcasting Holds Annual Spring Job Fair at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Justin OthoudtMay. 4 2023

RP Broadcasting held their annual career fair at Bemidji’s Sanford Center this year on Wednesday, May 3rd. The event was originally created to help support local businesses after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The career fair featured resources from a number of area businesses and organizations, including Sanford Health, Beltrami County and Bemidji Co-op, all to connect potential employees with local employers.

“Businesses are just really looking for staff ever since COVID and how that really changed the workforce,” said RP Broadcasting General Manager Mark Ricci. “And these businesses, restaurants, I mean, it’s every category needs a couple extra hands to basically get back to zero.”

