Rotary Clubs to Hold World Polio Day to Recognize Vaccination Efforts

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 24 2020

Rotary Clubs locally and internationally have been working to eradicate polio for years, with only a few cases still in some parts of the world. Rotary members have contributed to nearly three billion children getting vaccinated in a 122 countries.

Rotary International has established what we know as World Polio Day. The day is celebrated on October 24th to recognize the first team that developed a vaccine to combat the virus. The fight against polio began in 1979, with only a few cases still in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

To learn more about World Polio Day and how Rotary International is also responding the coronavirus crisis, visit rotary.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

