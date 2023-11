Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji hosted Roseau in girls hockey on Tuesday. The Rams netted two early goals from Jasmine Hovda and Payton Remick, and Mya Lundeen answered for the Lumberjacks. In the 3rd, Hovda scored her second. Naomi Johnson scored late for the Jacks, but Roseau won 3-2.

