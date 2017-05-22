Road Work To Reduce Highway 18 To One Lane

Beginning May 30th, drivers traveling along Highway 18 between Brainerd and Garrison may experience traffic headaches, after it was announced that the highway will be reduced down to a single lane for road work.

The closures, which will be caused by re-paving of 18 miles of Highway 18, will take place between sunrise and sunset, seven days a week, with flaggers and pilot cars patrolling the work area.

Depending on the weather, the work is expected to be completed by June 15.