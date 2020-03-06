Riverside Elementary Raises Over $32,000 For Field Trips And STEM Equipment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd celebrated the success of their Glow Run Fundraiser by turning the principal into a human ice cream sundae. Students helped raised money for field trips and STEM equipment.

All grade levels raised over $32,000, surpassing their goal of $10,000. The fundraiser was a nine-day drive, and the money was pledged for each lap that students ran in their school gym.

