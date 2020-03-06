Riverside Elementary Raises Over $32,000 For Field Trips And STEM Equipment
Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd celebrated the success of their Glow Run Fundraiser by turning the principal into a human ice cream sundae. Students helped raised money for field trips and STEM equipment.
All grade levels raised over $32,000, surpassing their goal of $10,000. The fundraiser was a nine-day drive, and the money was pledged for each lap that students ran in their school gym.
