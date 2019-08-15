Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Reviving The Ojibwe Language At Annual Ojibwe Language And Culture Camp

Aug. 15 2019

A camp that aims to revive the Ojibwe language is held annually in the summer for kids in Ponemah. This year, it took place at the Ponemah Round House.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians hosts the three-day Ojibwe language and culture camp for kids and their families. It allows them to immerse themselves in the culture of the Anishinaabe and the language.

“This is the last place where we have this language so it’s important that we maintain and revitalize what it is. Otherwise, it’ll be lost forever … what the camp is all about is making sure that these kids are aware of who they are, where they come from, and really just being proud of that,” Alisha Gehlert, the Economic Development & Planning Director, said.

The camp featured activities like lacrosse, moccasin games, pow-wow zumba, medicine pouch making and a demonstration of outside bread for campers. It’s put on by Red Lake Chemical Health and the Economic Development & Planning department. There were around 60 kids participating in the camp this year.

“It teaches us how to do different things. We do activities in the start of the day and it shows us our cultural ways before we got all the modern-day technology,” said camper Jaysel.

The camp is part of Red Lake Nation’s revitalization efforts of the Ojibwe language.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Red Lake Nation Opens Brand New Shopping Complex

Shannon “Opie” Barron

Red Lake Conservation Officer Dies While Responding To Call

Line 3 Educational Summit Held In Bagley

MN State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Beltrami County

Latest Story

Clearbrook Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Stabbing In Rice Lake

It was a night of family fun that ended in murder. 23-year-old Tristan Kilde of Clearbrook was charged with murder Wednesday in an incident that
Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Clearbrook Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Stabbing In Rice Lake

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Beltrami County Historical Society To Host Women's Suffrage Event

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Northern Minnesota Hockey Camp Raises Skills and Money

Posted on Aug. 15 2019

Golf Tips: Proper Practice

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

BIR Gets Ready For 38th Annual Lucas Oil NHRA Drag Races

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.