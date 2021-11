Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s been more than 1,800 days since Little Falls hunter Terry Brisk was found dead on his parents’ property. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s continuing its investigation into Brisk’s murder and seeks public information on the fatal tragedy five years later.

