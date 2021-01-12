Lakeland PBS

Restaurants in Minnesota Welcome Customers Back Indoors

Nick UrsiniJan. 11 2021

For the first time in 52 days, customers can now eat indoors in restaurants and bars in Minnesota. At Birchwood Char House and Bar in Hackensack, the first customers came in at 11:30AM with one customer saying, “It feels good to be back.”

“We missed the people, our employees,” said owners Rick and Linda McNamara. “They are like family, the laughter, too.”

Among the regular customers was one person who has been talking to many business owners.

“I wanted to come and visit with the owners and see how their first day of opening back up is,” said Rep. Pete Stauber, 8th Congressional District. “This is a good day for Minnesota, I want to make sure that the small business owners know that I understand what they went through. I am a small-business owner myself for 31 years,” Stauber said.

Before Stauber returns to Washington, D.C., he wanted to make it a point of going to a local restaurant.

“We are going to get through it together,” said Stauber. “We are going to become strong and more resilient than ever before. It’s the small businesses that are going to help this economy get back on our feet.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

New Coronavirus Variant Arrives in Minnesota

Sanford Health in Bemidji Continues Vaccinations in Northern Minnesota

Football Fans Reserve Seats Early as Bars Reopen

Minnesota Restaurants and Bars Resume Indoor Dining Starting Today

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.