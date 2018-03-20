Republicans Gather With Hopes of Keeping Beltrami County Red

Area Republicans came together over the weekend to officially kick off the campaign 2018 season, which for Republicans is unlike any campaign season in recent history.

With Republicans in control of both the Minnesota House and Senate, those seeking re-election may take a different approach. At the Beltrami County Republican Convention, an emphasis on securing a Republican governor and congressmen was a big focus. For congressional candidate Pete Stauber, Saturday was a chance to share a recent phone call he had with President Trump.

While some attention focused on national issues, at hand were state issues and working to have Republican governor alongside its GOP lead the House and Senate. Woodbury mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens made the trip to Bemidji to introduce herself as a candidate for governor.

Republicans attending their convention also heard from local candidates who talked about some of their recent projects at the state legislature. For some, the focus continues on key projects of interest.

Representative Matt Grossell says that it’s about restoring key greater Minnesota values back into our everyday lives.

For a county that tends to go blue, area Republicans will be spending time this campaign season to keep the county red.

The Beltrami County DFL will meet for their endorsing convention on April 21. Republicans will hold their next convention in May.