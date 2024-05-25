Report of Bomb on Bemidji Area School Bus Determined to Be False

A report Friday of a bomb on a Bemidji Area Schools bus was found out to be false.

On Friday morning, a student made a student that there was a bomb on the bus. The bus driver then notified law enforcement and the appropriate supervisory staff.

All students were evacuated from the bus, and another bus was dispatched to pick up the students and transport them to their schools. Students from Gene Dillon Elementary, Bemidji Middle School, and Aurora Waasakone were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement determined that the report of a bomb was false and that there was never any danger to students or staff.

The school district says that due to prompt reporting, the immediate intervention of law enforcement and the district transportation department staff, all students were safety transported to their schools.